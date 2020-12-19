QLC Chain Market Capitalization Hits $4.17 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $550,046.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00140804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00741435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00176173 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00367471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00075222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00117771 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

