Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.67). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AERI shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 445,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,691 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $13.18. 967,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

