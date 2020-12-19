Novacoin (NVC) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $872,034.16 and approximately $2,212.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,969.17 or 0.99897976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022277 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018027 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00058786 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

