MediBloc [QRC20] Reaches One Day Volume of $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,940.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.85 or 0.02781264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00514050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.55 or 0.01343111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00651783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00312265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00026954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00083198 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

