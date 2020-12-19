Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Hits $22.37 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Klever token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $22.37 million and $70,011.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00141185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.00742565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00176651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00368314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00075406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00118185 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,200,200,645 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

