Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives $54.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Truist reduced their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $49.71. 1,013,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,095. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

