-$0.27 EPS Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.14). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 130.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Roth Capital cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. 5,737,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,611,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

