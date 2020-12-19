Analysts Set Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) PT at $19.14

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 2,679,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $410.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,052 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 329,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

