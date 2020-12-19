Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) PT at $22.30

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 20,528,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,826,879. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,441 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

