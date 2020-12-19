SushiSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $510.79 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $510.79 million and $245.48 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00012450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00056961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00384468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00025974 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 170,623,457 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

