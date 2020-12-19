Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.18

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $864,732.66 and $9,873.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00310875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00040526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

