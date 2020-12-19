yearn.finance II (YFII) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.90 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II token can now be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00140285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00738736 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00175525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00366684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00117595 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YFIIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.