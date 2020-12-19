LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 41.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $8,663.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00055149 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001312 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004973 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

