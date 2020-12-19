Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $67.63

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. 17,166,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,264,451. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 118.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

