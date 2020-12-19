Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003507 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $836,121.56 and approximately $247.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

