Spiking (SPIKE) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 765% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $489.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00387351 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026200 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

