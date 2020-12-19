Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.65. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,178,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,081 shares of company stock worth $6,622,973 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,572,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,543,000 after buying an additional 358,618 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,753,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,921,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,860,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $33,868,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

