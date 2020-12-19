Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.39. 5,178,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,867. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $205.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 272.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after acquiring an additional 695,527 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $69,785,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 291,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

