Meridian Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.70 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $683,640.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00056280 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001362 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020435 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004993 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,626,200 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

