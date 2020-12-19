VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.80 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002560 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $30.24 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00385648 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00025795 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001974 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

