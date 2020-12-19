All Sports Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $112,357.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $33.94 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00385648 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00025795 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001974 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98, $13.77, $18.94, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

