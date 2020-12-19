Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.57. PRA Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRAA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ PRAA traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. 1,111,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,147 shares of company stock valued at $673,975. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

