Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $212.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.15.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 68.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 100.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.49. 3,485,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.69. AON has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. AON’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AON will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

