Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. BidaskClub upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. 632,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,148. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $42,828.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $855,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,666 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 94,690 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 156,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

