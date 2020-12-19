Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $52.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $52,129.35. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,182 shares of company stock worth $2,065,455. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

