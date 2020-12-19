Fusion (FSN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,777.72 or 0.99594760 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,702,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,133,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

