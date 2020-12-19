EverGreenCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $238,256.07 and $33.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,905.07 or 1.00128186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022397 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00458347 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00663218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00136513 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,515,425 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

