CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $11.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,902. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $361.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $717,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 282.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

