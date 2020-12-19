John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDGJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

WDGJF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

