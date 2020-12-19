John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDGJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

WDGJF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

