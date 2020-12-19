Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) PT at $65.17

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,534,000 after buying an additional 94,290 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,935,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after purchasing an additional 332,499 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,148,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

