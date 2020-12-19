Unitrade Tops 24-Hour Volume of $775,583.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $775,583.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00385633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.86 or 0.02421555 BTC.

Unitrade Token Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,321,029 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

Unitrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

