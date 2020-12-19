Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LBank, OKEx and HADAX. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $15.94 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,863.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $664.06 or 0.02782741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00510864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.25 or 0.01342027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00656187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00313481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00027072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00077230 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

