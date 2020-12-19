Sense Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Sense token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sense has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sense has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00385633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.86 or 0.02421555 BTC.

About Sense

Sense (CRYPTO:SENSE) is a token. Sense’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,750,854 tokens. Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sense’s official website is www.sensetoken.com . The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sense Token Trading

Sense can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sense should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sense using one of the exchanges listed above.

