Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. 28,982,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,163,938. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

