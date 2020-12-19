Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) PT at $31.75

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 101.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,578,346 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 795,391 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after buying an additional 358,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,945,125 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $101,193,000 after buying an additional 286,588 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. 3,146,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,881. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

