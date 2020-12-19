J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 227.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.66 ($2.97).

SBRY traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 226.30 ($2.96). 9,922,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,386,050. J Sainsbury plc has a 12 month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 236.70 ($3.09). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,131.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.30. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -3,500.00%.

About J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

