J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 227.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.66 ($2.97).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
SBRY traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 226.30 ($2.96). 9,922,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,386,050. J Sainsbury plc has a 12 month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 236.70 ($3.09). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,131.50.
About J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.
