WINk Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.17 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and $2.17 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000636 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005562 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

