RAMP Hits 24-Hour Volume of $125,112.00 (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $125,112.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00141501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00743370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00177046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00369857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00075835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00118718 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,461,041 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

