Cryptaur (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $122.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00057078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.00384353 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.53 or 0.02410201 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.