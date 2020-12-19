DAEX Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $23,431.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00057078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.00384353 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.53 or 0.02410201 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

