Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. ABB has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ABB by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 77,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

