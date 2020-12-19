Zacks: Analysts Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Commvault Systems also posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.42. 924,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -80.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.77. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after buying an additional 212,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 827.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 173,706 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,280,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 509.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 107,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.