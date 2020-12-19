Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,018,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,973,020. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

