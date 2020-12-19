$0.40 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Johnson Controls International also posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.24. 11,405,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

