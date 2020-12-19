Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Tops $216,132.30

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $216,132.30 and approximately $21,848.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $659.21 or 0.02774030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00027074 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,000,765 coins and its circulating supply is 176,971,352 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.