Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price at $83.50

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

POWI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. 766,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,736. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 99.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 80.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

