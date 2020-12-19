Analysts Set Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target at $32.00

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

VIVHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. 75,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

