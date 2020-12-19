AidCoin (AID) One Day Volume Hits $77.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. AidCoin has a market cap of $484,337.80 and approximately $77.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 30% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00383268 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.31 or 0.02420950 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,307,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,307,486 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

