$0.83 EPS Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,018.5% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 197,403 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,467,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,839. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

