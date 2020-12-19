-$0.09 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,781. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

